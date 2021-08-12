Gambia: Jam City, Steve Biko Grasp Vital Victories in 2nd Division

11 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City and Steve Biko on Monday grasped significant victories in the ongoing 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League after beating Jarra West and B4 Kiang West.

The Jambanjelly based-club, Jam City thumped Jarra West 2-0 in their week twenty-nine fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Field.

The win moved Jam City to fourth-place on the country's second tier table with 49 points after twenty-nine league outings.

The Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko defeated B4 Kiang West 3-2 in their week twenty-nine encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The victory moved Steve Biko to sixth-place on the second division league table with 45 points in twenty-nine league matches.

