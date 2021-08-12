Gambia: Jam City, Steve Biko Grasp Vital Victories in 2nd Division

Jam City and Steve Biko on Monday grasped significant victories in the ongoing 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League after beating Jarra West and B4 Kiang West.

The Jambanjelly based-club, Jam City thumped Jarra West 2-0 in their week twenty-nine fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Field.

The win moved Jam City to fourth-place on the country's second tier table with 49 points after twenty-nine league outings.

The Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko defeated B4 Kiang West 3-2 in their week twenty-nine encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The victory moved Steve Biko to sixth-place on the second division league table with 45 points in twenty-nine league matches.