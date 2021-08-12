Rwanda: Rusizi - Four Women Get One-Year Sentence for Assaulting Judge, Registrar

11 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Kamembe primary court on August 11, condemned four women to one year, after they were found guilty of attacking judicial officers at the same court premises on July 9.

In an interview with The New Times Harrison Mutabazi, the spokesperson for the judiciary confirmed the development, adding that besides the prison sentence, they were slapped with a fine of Rwf1 million.

The convicts have 30 days within which to file their appeal at the intermediate court of the same jurisdiction.

During the interview, Mutabazi reminded the general public that there are legal means through which a person who may feel aggrieved by a court decision can seek redress instead of assaulting court officers.

The women are believed to be the 'ringleaders' of a bigger group of about 50 women who on the above date stormed the court premises and attacked the judge and the registrar.

It is said that the women attacked the court after they were displeased by a decision of the court to grant bail to one Esperence Niyoyankunze whom they accuse of conning them over Rwf500 million through a pyramid scheme.

Niyoyankunze had reportedly recruited the women into a pyramid scheme dubbed 'Blessing'.

