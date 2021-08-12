Tunisia: Juridical Judicial Council Lifts Immunity of Judge Arrested Over Alleged Currency Smuggling Attempt

11 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Juridical Judicial Council has decided to lift the immunity of the judge who was arrested Tuesday in possession of a large sum of money in foreign and Tunisian currency.

At its meeting Wednesday, the Council also decided to suspend the judge, it said in a statement.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of First Instance of Monastir ordered banning her from travelling, pending completing investigations into the case.

The judge was arrested on Monday, while she was driving on the road between El Jem and Sfax, in possession of foreign and Tunisian currency worth 1.5 million dinars, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Customs Haythem Zenad told TAP on Tuesday.

