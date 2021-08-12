Tunisia: Credif Publishes Comprehensive Encyclopedia About Tunisian Women

11 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Centre for Research, Studies, Documentation and Information on Women (French: CREDIF) is publishing a comprehensive encyclopedia about Tunisian women in hard copy, on National Women's Day observed on August 13 each year.

Through this initiative, CREDIF seeks to acknowledge Tunisian women's contributions in their respective areas of specialisation and preserve the female memory through the 'development of a scientific reference system made available to researchers in general and to young people in particular, reads a statement of the CREDIF.

The repository lists the names of women who pioneered in the fields of science, culture and art. It also includes a list of activists who fought for just causes.

The list also features the names of women who have been forgotten.

This encyclopedia, developed by almost sixty university professors from various specialisations, includes five essential axes namely Letters, Art, Civilisation, History, experimental and medical sciences as well as social and legal sciences.

