Tunis/Tunisia — Kebili governorate logged 5 more fatalities of the coronavirus during the last 48 hours, while 138 additional infections were recorded.

This takes the case tally in the region to 12,657, including 11,337 recoveries, 908 active cases and 412 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Wednesday.

The incidence rate in Kebili has dropped to 537 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 700 cases in July, according to the same source.