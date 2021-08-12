Tunisia: Jerandi Speaks Over Phone With UK Minister of State for Mena

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Wednesday, spoke over phone with UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly.

The development of the situation in Tunisia in light of the exceptional measures announced by the President of the Republic on July 25 was discussed at the phone call, said a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Jerandi stressed the commitment of the Head of State to develop a roadmap to shape the contours of the next phase.

Tunisia is experiencing an exceptional situation imposed by the economic, social and health difficulties, he said, highlighting the willingness of President Saied to strengthen democratic values and human rights.

For his part, the British minister expressed confidence in Tunisia's ability to overcome this difficult ordeal, to strengthen its democratic process and ensure the return of normal functioning of constitutional institutions as soon as possible.

He reiterated the UK readiness to support Tunisia and foster bilateral cooperation in all areas.