Tunis/Tunisia — The grain harvest in Manouba governorate has reached 802,500 quintals including 327,838 quintals collected in early August, said the Local Director of Crop Production Ridha Belhaj.

The quantities collected include 395 thousand quintals of durum wheat, 205 thousand quintals of soft wheat and 200 thousand quintals of barley. They were sown over 37,370 hectares, i.e. 21 quintals per hectare on average, Belhaj told TAP on Wednesday.