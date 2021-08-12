Tunisia: Travel Ban Issued Against Judge Arrested Over Suspected Currency Smuggling Attempt

11 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The prosecutor's office at the court of first instance in Monastir, on Wednesday, issued a travel ban against the judge arrested on Tuesday, in possession of a large sum of money in foreign and Tunisian currency.

«The prosecutor's office decided to keep the judge at liberty, pending the outcome of the investigation into the origin of this money, while issuing a travel ban against her,» spokesperson for the Monastir Court of Appeal Raoudha Berrima said.

The judge's vehicle was seized, she indicated.

Spokesperson for the Tunisian Customs Directorate Haythem Zanned told TAP that 438,000 euros or about 1.5 million Tunisian dinars were discovered in the judge's car.

The car and mobile phones were seized, he said, adding she divulged details and names during the interrogation.

The Juridical Judicial Council, on Wednesday, lifted the immunity of the judge and decided to suspend her.

