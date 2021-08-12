Egyptair to Operate 86 Flights On Thursday‎

EgyptAir is set to operate on Thursday 86 international and domestic flights, carrying 8,866 passengers to many of the world's cities and capitals.

In a statement on Wednesday, the national flag carrier said the international flights will head tomorrow to each of Toronto, Khartoum, Dubai, N'Djamena, Casablanca, Lagos, Accra, Tunis, Doha, Madrid, Athens, London, New york, Paris, Abuja, Rome, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Brussels, Moscow, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, Munich, Milan, Baghdad, Bahrain, Larnaca, Amman, Beirut, Sharjah, Entebbe, Nairobi, Asmara, Johannesburg and Addis Ababa.

It added that the domestic flights will be operated to each of Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Aswan, Borg el Arab and Marsa Alam.

Six cargo flights are scheduled for tomorrow.

MENA