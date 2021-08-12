Egypt: ‎ Cabinet Approves Prices of Houses Within Housing for All Egyptians Project

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet, in a meeting led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, approved on Wednesday a number of important decisions.

The cabinet okayed the prices of houses to be implemented in New Valley and Damietta governorates within the 'Housing for All Egyptians' project.

The ministers also approved adding the faculties of applied arts, fine arts, languages, technology and artificial intelligence to the Russian University.

They also okayed a presidential decree concerning ending the allocation of a piece of land in the Red Sea governorate and re-allocating it to the Sports and Youth Ministry.

The cabinet also approved a draft law to recognize a number of projects as national ones as well as another decree to implement 30 projects for rehabilitating and lining canals nationwide.

They also agreed on signing a contact with WE Telecom Egypt to provide services of receiving complaints through the unified hotline.

