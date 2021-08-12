Rwanda/Morocco: I Will Give My Best at Far Rabat, Defender Imanishimwe Says

Former APR FC left back Emmanuel Imanishimwe says he is ready to give his best after joining FAR Rabat of Morocco.

The 26-year old signed a three-year deal with the Moroccan side which finished third during the 2020/21 season.

"I am excited to play at professional level and will give everything to this. I have been working hard here and hopefully the future will be even better," Imanishimwe admitted

FAR Rabat has won 29 major trophies which include; 12 Moroccan league titles, 11 national cups, four super cup tournaments, one CAF Champions League and one CAF Confederations trophy.

The 26-year-old was bought for Rwf130 million and is reportedly set to earn over Rwf 5million per month.

Imanishimwe will be part of the club's squad that will play next season's CAF Confederation Cup

Founded in 1958, FAR Rabat is one of the most decorated clubs and has never been relegated to the Moroccan second division, alongside historical rivals Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca.