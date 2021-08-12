Mozambique: Daily Number of Covid-19 Cases Over 1,000 Again

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Tuesday that the number of new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease diagnosed that day once again surpassed 1,000.

After two days of relatively few cases (653 on Sunday and 725 on Monday) the number rose to 1,166 on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health Tuesday press release also reported a further 13 Covid-19 deaths. The latest victims were nine men and four women, all Mozambican nationals, and aged between 31 and 87. Ten of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, two in Maputo province and one in Niassa. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 1,641.

Since the start of the pandemic, 784.167 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,718 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3,552 of the tests gave negative results, while 1,166 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in the country to 134,343.

Of the new cases identified on Tuesday, 608 were women or girls and 558 were men or boys. 126 were children under the age of 15, and 62 were over 65 years old. In 14 cases, no age information was available.

The largest number of new cases - 294 (25.2 per cent of the total) were diagnosed in the central province of Manica, followed by 262 in Maputo city and 171 in the northern province of Niassa. There were also 83 positive cases in Sofala, 77 in Maputo province, 76 in Zambezia, 65 in Gaza, 60 in Nampula, 52 in Inhambane, 17 in Tete and nine in Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Tuesday was 24.7 per cent - much the same as the rates found on the previous few days (25.5 per cent on Monday, 26 per cent on Sunday, 24.6 per cent on Saturday, 23.5 per cent on Friday, and 26.6 per cent on Thursday). Thus for the past week, about one in four of all those tested was found to be infected.

This is a considerable improvement on the figures for late July, when the national positivity rate regularly rose to over 30 per cent and sometimes to over 35 per cent.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Tuesday were Manica (40 per cent), Gaza (35.5 per cent), Niassa (35.3 per cent), Zambezia (33.9 per cent), and Inhambane (25 per cent). Once again, the lowest positivity rate was found in the northern province of Cabo Delgado (6.8 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 43 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (24 in Maputo, four in Matola, three each in Manica, Zambezia and Niassa, and two each in Tete, Inhambane and Gaza), and 41 new patients were admitted (24 in Maputo, three each in Matola, Sofala and Manica, two each in Niassa, Zambezia and Inhambane, and one in Cabo Delgado and one in Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities continued to fall - from 376 on Monday to 361 on Tuesday, thus to some extent alleviating the pressure on the health service. The great majority of these patients - 244 (67.6 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were 48 patients in Matola, 16 in Sofala, 15 in Inhambane, 10 in Zambezia, nine in Niassa, five in Nampula, five in Gaza, four in Tete, four in Manica, and one in Cabo Delgado.

For months no Covid-19 patients had been hospitalised in Cabo Delgado. Now there is at least one patient under care in the Covid-19 facilities in all of the 11 provinces.

The Ministry release also reported that 1,073 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday (372 in Manica, 325 in Sofala, 168 in Gaza, 109 in Tete, 84 in Zambezia and 15 in Cabo Delgado). The total number of recoveries now stands at 108,516, which is 80.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 24,102 on Monday to 24,182 on Tuesday. The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 10,684 (44.2 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 6,114; Inhambane, 1,659; Sofala, 1,289; Gaza, 1,072; Niassa, 974; Manica, 880; Zambezia,786; Nampula, 332; Tete, 116; and Cabo Delgado, 76.

The Ministry also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, 111,778 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in March, 498,634 people have been fully vaccinated. 946,713 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.