Africa: Yaounde Conference Centre Prepares to Host Top African Legends, Top Teams On Tuesday Night

Until a few days ago, Yaounde Conference Centre has been a meeting point of law makers in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé.

Daily, its doors have been ushering some of the most powerful individuals in Cameroon tasked with shaping the country's present and future.

On Tuesday night, 17 August 2021, the lawmakers will make way for some of African's global stars and the 24 teams that have qualified for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The draw will be live from 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT).

Nicknamed the 'city of seven hills' because of its picturesque landscape made up of many mountains and valleys, all eyes will be on Yaoundé next week.

Located at the top of the Nkol-Nyada hill, the Yaounde Conference Centre will host the draw. It's certainly one of the most anticipated moments not only in Cameroon but from around the African continent.

The draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will determine the group composition for this second edition of the 24-team continental tournament scheduled for 09 January to 06 February 2022.

Yaounde Conference Centre - a towering building that overlooks the Cameroonian capital, was built almost 40 years ago.

In the last few years, it has undergone several renovations.

Legendary for its construction and the quality of the events it regularly hosts including conferences, general assemblies and shows, the Conference Centre offers a panoramic view of the entire city.

Yaounde is the administrative and political center of Cameroon. It brings together government departments, national museums, and an international airport that connects it to the rest of the world.