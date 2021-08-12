Rwanda: MINUSCA Police Boss Bizimungu Visits Rwandan Peacekeepers

11 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

The Head of Police Component for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Commissioner of Police Christophe Bizimungu, on Monday, August 10, visited Rwandan Formed Police Unit-One (FPU-1) and urged them to stay focused to their mission mandate.

Bizimungu, who is also Rwandan, was received at the FPU-1 base camp by the contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Claude Bizimana, who briefed him on the tasks assigned, achievements as well as challenges they face.

The MINUSCA police chief was also given a guided tour of the camp facilities, operations and their readiness.

Later, the Police Commissioner met and addressed all Police officers where he appreciated the work they do to protect the civilians and to bring about peace and security in CAR

He further urged them to maintain the discipline and professionalism by "ensuring full time command and control in order to successfully accomplish their peacekeeping duties."

Bizimungu further pledged MINUSCA support towards the success of their tour-of-duty.

Rwanda FPU-1 of 140 officers operating in the capital Bangui, is one of the three Rwandan Police contingents of a combined 460 officers, deployed in Central African Republic (CAR).

Other 29 officers serve as Police Advisors.

Rwanda FPU-1 started its peacekeeping operations in CAR in 2014, when the first contingent was deployed.

Bizimungu arrived in CAR at the end of June to take over from French national, Major General Pascal Champion, who had headed the police component for two years, having assumed the office in 2019.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X