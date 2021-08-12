Mauritius: Inaugurated By the PM, Hillcrest Interchange Is Now Open to Traffic

press release

The Hillcrest Interchange, situated at Sodnac, is now operational, following its inauguration this evening, by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The project, which started in June 2019, was carried out by REHM Grinaker Construction Ltd to the tune of some Rs 318 million.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Mr Mohamed Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano; and the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, as well as other Members of the National Assembly were also present on the occasion.

In a statement, the Prime Minister reiterated the priority of Government to concretise development projects across the country as well as to propel its progress. The Hillcrest Interchange translates our vision to improve the country's infrastructure to enhance the quality of life of the population, he said.

He underlined that this viaduct will considerably help to improve road connectivity in the area, alleviate traffic congestion as well as enhance road safety around the St Jean roundabout. It will also serve as a major access point to complexes such as La City Trianon and Emerald Ltée which generate high influx of traffic, he added.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that, with the opening of this new fly-over, motorists entering and exiting Quatre-Bornes will obtain another avenue to enter and leave Quatre-Bornes via Sodnac. With upcoming development in that part of the island, the fly-over will provide a rapid link connection in the region of Sodnac/Quatre Bornes, he stated.

The Prime Minister underscored that the interchange will also ensure direct access to Quatre Bornes at Sodnac for vehicles coming from the North along Motorway M1 adding that this flyover, which will be an interface for the Metro Express project, has been modified so as not to encroach on that of the Metro Express.

He also elaborated on the major infrastructural projects which are in the pipeline, notably the two other interchanges at the Jumbo / Phoenix roundabout and the Dowlut roundabout, respectively, adding that they are geared towards enhancing the quality of life of citizens.

The Hillcrest Interchange

The interchange provides an additional access to Quatre Bornes, bypassing St Jean Interchange and St Jean Road (A8). Works undertaken for the project consist, among others: topographical and traffic surveys, geotechnical investigations, design and detailed engineering of the works, design and construction of slip lanes connecting Motorway M1 Southbound to the proposed roundabout, relocation of existing services located within the project corridor and, provision of guardrails, traffic signs, cat's eyes, handrails, and street lighting.