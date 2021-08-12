Mauritius: Bilateral Relations - Water and Energy At the Heart of the Discussions

press release

"Two major topics, namely the water sector and the energy sector, which are currently being taken up by teams of the Agence française de développement (AFD) and the Mauritian authorities, were at the heart of discussions this afternoon".

The Ambassador of France to Mauritius, Mrs Florence Caussé-Tissier, made this statement following a courtesy call on the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, this afternoon, in Port Louis.

Mrs Caussé-Tissier highlighted that the meeting with Minister Lesjongard was cordial and reflects the relationship between France and Mauritius over the years.

She underlined that the discussions concerning the water sector focused on the EUR 600,000 subsidy granted by the AFD. This grant will allow, among others, to set up two water observatories, one in Mauritius and the other in Rodrigues, she pointed out.

As regards the energy sector, the Ambassador of France to Mauritius indicated that the efficiency aspect of the sector was the main focus of discussion, given that the sector is particularly strategic for Mauritius.

Prior to his meeting with Mrs Caussé-Tissier, Minister Lesjongard received the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr Alya'a Samir Borhan. The latter underlined that the two countries share deep bilateral ties and that Egypt is keen to share its expertise in several areas.