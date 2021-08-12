Mauritius: New Administrative Headquarters of Flacq District Council to Open in Two Months

11 August 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

At the site of construction of the new administrative headquarters of Flacq District Council, today, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, announced that the facility will be ready in two months.

The Vice-Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal; and other personalities.

Recalling that works regarding the new headquarters started in 2019, Dr Husnoo stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down activities on construction sites, but that he was satisfied that the new Flacq District Council Project is nearing completion. He also stated that the use of renewable energy to power the new facility, namely through solar panels, is being envisaged in line with Government's vision for the implementation of green energy to improve energy efficiency in new public buildings.

According to the Vice-Prime Minister, Government will provide all facilities to district and village councils for the development of their respective region and the welfare of the people.

It is noted that in order to enhance the delivery of services provided by village and district councils across the country, Dr Husnoo effected a series of site visits today at Fond du Sac, Pamplemousses, Bon Accueil, Flacq and Bel Air to review progress of on-going projects and assess the needs of local authorities.

