Mauritius: Minister Teeluck Chairs Task Force Meeting On Forthcoming Shrawani Maas Pilgrimage At Grand Bassin

A ministerial meeting of the Task Force on the forthcoming Shrawani Maas pilgrimage was chaired, this afternoon, by the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, in Port Louis.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal were also present.

Representatives from socio-cultural associations were also present to discuss and share proposals as to the advent of the festival. The aim is to ensure that the pilgrimage is held in the best possible conditions.

Minister Teeluck underlined that the aim of this meeting is for the Task Force to review the different works being undertaken by the different Ministries and departments. He also reassured that the pilgrimage at the Grand Bassin, which will be held from 13 to 15 August 2021, will be able to take place within the best sanitary conditions. He pledged that Government will take on board the proposals raised by the various socio-cultural representatives so that the pilgrimage is held smoothly.

For his part, Minister Ramano appealed to the population to abide by all sanitary measures and made a request for sociocultural representatives to ensure proper coordination among themselves as regards the time and date that pilgrims will converge to Grand Bassin.

Dr Jagutpal also appealed to the pilgrims to prevent clustering and to be disciplined. He recalled that the situation is still very difficult hence the need to abide by all sanitary measures.

As for Minister Balgobin, he highlighted that in a bid to control access to the shrine of Père Laval, an online platform has been set up whereby pilgrims can book the time and date they want to converge to the shrine. This, he pointed out, will enable better control access to the site and facilitate contact tracing in case any COVID-19 cases are detected.

Arrangements and works being undertaken

The concerned authorities present gave updates regarding the numerous arrangements which will be made for, namely: supply of water and electricity; cleaning of toilets; upgrading works; provision of lighting facilities; distribution of bins; and installation of medical posts and stand-by ambulance.

Moreover, Police Officers will be deployed and, stand-by teams from the Central Electricity Board, Central Water Authority, and Ministry of Health and Wellness, will be present during the pilgrimage.

Sawan or Shravana is the fifth month of the Hindu solar calendar. This month is devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that those who dutifully worship Lord Shiva during this month are bestowed with success, happiness and prosperity.