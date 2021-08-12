Tanzania: Compete Tenders With Realistic Price Offer, Contractors Told

LOCAL contractors have been urged to be realistic when submitting tender documents since some of them have been offering lower than real costs for project implementation as a way of winning tenders.

As result, they fail to complete project and abandon sites.

Chairperson of the Contractors Registration Board (CRB), Eng Consolata Ngimbwa, disclosed this yesterday in Morogoro region when opened a three-day training on Pre Contract Practices for local contractors.

She said some contractors bid with low prices as a technique to convince the tender board to award them a project, but after winning experiences show that most of them fail to complete the project and abandon the sites.

"Please be realistic. Don't bid with low prices only because you want to win a tender, I am sure you all remember previously we were in a very difficult moment when government decided to use force account , now the government has started to give tenders to local contractors so make sure you implement projects with standards and complete on time," she advised.

Eng Ngimbwa further reminded local contractors to opt joint ventures (JVs) especially in big projects and if they do not know how to do it they better seek advice from the CRB.

"Most of you have tried the JVs projects but many have failed, I don't know the reason but may be you entered enter into contracts that you didn't know how to implement them. But we (CRB) still encourage you to take that approach because that is where you will get capacity to implement big projects," he said.

She also insisted them to form a single strong association of contractors that will have strong voice to represent them in various platforms and take their problems to the government.

Eng Ngimbwa said all professionals like engineers, quantity surveyors, architectures and even bodaboda riders have strong association that presents their problems to responsible authorities, wondering why it was difficult for contractors.

"We have been talking about introducing strong association whenever we meet but I don't know where we have failed. So, I think it is now high time to take decision and have one strong association for local contractors," she said

"When the government decided to implement its projects by using force account most of local contractors were in bad state financially, I thought that was the right time for us to sit together and form a strong association to represent us," she said.

Training Coordinator with CRB, Architecture Neema Fuime, said the regular training by the board intends to equip local contractors with enough knowledge and skills on how to fill up tender documents.

She said there were many complaints from tender providers that majority of local contractors fail to fill up tender documents properly.