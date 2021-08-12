Tanzania: CCM Issues Stern Warning Against Rebel Members

Dar es Salaam — The ruling party CCM yesterday issued a stern warning to its leaders and members who oppose the party's view on various issues, including the strategy to surmount Covid-19 through vaccination.

In the strategy that has led Tanzania to accept the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, some leaders who are also members of the ruling party have been seen at different occasions delivering stances different from those proposed by the government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

READ: CCM denies Uhuru newspaper headline, editors to face action

In view of the situation, the party's secretary general, Mr Daniel Chongolo, while speaking to reporters yesterday, warned those who disagreed with the party's position and the government and that the party would not hesitate to take action.

Despite Chongolo not naming anyone opposing the CCM and the government stance, his statement seems to be referring to the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) Humphrey Polepole and Pastor Josephat Gwajima (Kawe constituency) who have been protesting against the use of the vaccine launched a few weeks ago by President Hassan.

READ: Drama as CCM suspends 'own' newspaper for Seven days

Each of the MPs has been making statements to mobilise people to eat properly, use traditional medicine and other traditional remedies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when the government is encouraging people to use scientific treatments including getting vaccinated.

Despite Mr Gwajima and Polepole's statements, President Hassan and Prime Minister Kassimu Majaliwa have made it clear that the vaccines are harmless and optional for everyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmakers claim that the vaccine has not been thoroughly researched and is not able to deal with the virus as it is prone to mutations.

READ: Government suspends publication of CCM's Uhuru for 14 days

Mr Gwajima, who is a bishop of the Resurrection and Life ministry, has repeatedly preached to his parishioners not to use the vaccine, saying he and his family will not be vaccinated.

In his press conference yesterday, Mr Chongolo said there was no member who is above the party and everyone can be punished because there were procedures for every cadre regardless of who he or she is.

"This party is bigger than anyone, even I, the general secretary of the party, I have only been given a guarantee, I do not have the authority to set my own and carry my own agenda... ," observed Mr Chongolo.

"You know the history of this party, that it has taken actions in an environment where everyone is surprised, and those who think they can dare this party, they should know that this party has regulations. Procedures are already being taken. Wait for the outcome," he said.

Mr Chongolo's statements put those cadres who have openly or secretly been challenging the government or the party in a difficult position.

However, in recent days there have been rumors that in recent months there have been factions within CCM, with one faction supporting President Hassan while another disagreeing with her on various steps she was taking in her administration.