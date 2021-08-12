Tanzania: Judges Salute Sixth Phase Leadership

FEMALE judges in the country have hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's regime for enhancing gender parity in leadership. Under their umbrella, the Tanzania Women Judges Association (TAWJA), the judges disclosed that the gender equality expedition by the sixth-phase government has increased the number of women in leadership positions.

The female judges made the remarks when they paid a courtesy call on President Samia at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma City, yesterday.

"TAWJA is ready to collaborate with the government in dispensing justice and ensure the government arrives at the 50 - 50 gender equality at the different levels of leadership," said Judge Joaquine De-Mello, chairperson of the TAWJA who led the delegation.

Judge De-Mello applauded President Samia for becoming the first female President of Tanzania and being an exemplary leader.

President Samia commended TAWJA for their good work and pledged to continue supporting the association's initiatives in line with their duties. The Head of State also promised to work on the challenges raised by the association.

In President Samia's most recent appointment of 184 District Executive Directors (DEDs), women comprised of 48 per cent while men accounted for 52 per cent.

Out of the 184 DEDs, new 69 faces made it to the list, including 33 women (48 per cent) and 36 men (52 per cent). While appointing Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs), President Samia picked 12 women out of 26 appointees.

The president also appointed 13 women among 28 new judges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia appointed a woman as the National Assembly Clerk in an attempt to strike a gender balance in one of the biggest decision-making bodies.

During her meeting with thousands of women from tal city, Dodoma recently, President Samia stated: "I believe that this is the time to have more women in leadership positions."

According to President Samia, appraisals showed that until 2017, all public institutions that were led by women were performing impressively.

Yesterday, President Samia also met and held talks with the leadership of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

The TLS President, Prof Edward Hoseah revealed the motive of visiting the Head of State, including introducing the bar's new leadership and briefing her on their different roles.

Prof Hoseah outlined the different responsibilities of TLS such as advising the President, government, Parliament and Judiciary in various legal and good governance matters.

He assured President Samia that TLS is prepared to foster the existing collaboration as well as continue delivering their services to the government on various legal affairs.

On her part, President Samia expressed appreciation and applauded TLS for executing their duties diligently and giving advice to the government. She expressed the government's commitment to continue working closely with TLS in the execution of their duties.