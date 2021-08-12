Tanzania/Morocco: Preseason - Yanga Head to Morocco

YOUNG Africans said a contingent of 43 members is expected to depart on Sunday for a 10-day pre-season camp at Mohamed VI Football Academy in Sale, Morocco.

This was confirmed yesterday by the club's Head of Information and Communication Department Hassan Bumbuli who said the list will include all 28 players who will be part of the team's squad next season.

"The trip to Morocco is set on Sunday, 15th August and players will be there until August 25th when they will jet back into the country to begin preparations for the annual 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' to be held on August 29th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium," Bumbuli said.

He added that by August 13th, all their players should be in camp ready to undergo Covid-19 vaccination as directed by FIFA prior to the commencement of international games.

"Also, some countries have put on restrictions to be vaccinated before going there that is why we want to complete this exercise as fast as necessary. "Our camping site is very popular in Morocco and has got all the required facilities to give our team a befitting training sessions ahead of the jam packed 2021/22 season," he said.

In another development, Yanga have introduced their third goalkeeper Erick Johola who was parading at Burundi's side Aigle Noir as a successor of Metacha Mnata who has been released by the club.

The Tanzanian shot stopper was playing his professional football in Burundi and he was featured by his team during the past edition of 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' when Yanga hosted Aigle Noir at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city. As such, the Jangwani Street giants have three goalies in their stock ahead of the coming season who are Djigui Diarra, Ramadhan Kabwili and Johola giving Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi a wide selecion option.

Lately, Yanga have been commanding the ongoing transfer market overtaking Azam who initially dominated the player signing exercise and they seem to have now pressed the break pedal.

The 2021/22 Mainland Premier League season is set to kick-off from September 29th with all the 16 teams on board fighting hard to either win the title or to finish the contest on better positions. However, the Community Shield match involving defending champions Simba versus runners up Yanga will be staged at the same venue on September 25th hence opening the new season with a traditional derby clash.

Pundits have already termed the incoming season as a very competitive one especially considering that teams will be pocketing bonuses from the credited Television Broadcaster of the league Azam Media Limited.