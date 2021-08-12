Tanzania Envoys to Know CAF Duel Rivals Tomorrow

12 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

TANZANIAN envoys' opponents in both CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup preliminary rounds will be known tomorrow.

Four Tanzanian envoys; Simba, Young Africans, Azam and Biashara United of Mara will participate in the major competitions after the country entered the 12 top-placed in the CAF rankings.

CAF identified other countries besides Tanzania as South Africa, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tunisia and Zambia.

The Premier League champions Simba and runners up Young Africans will feature in the Champions League, while Azam FC and Biashara Mara United FC are the Confederation Cup representatives. Hopefully, the Tanzanian envoys will be looking forward to performing better than the previous seasons, to qualify to the group stage and qualify for the stage better than the quarter-finals.

However, Tanzania envoys need to achieve above the quarterfinal reached in the CAF Champions League or a step above the Confederation's group stage attained by Namungo FC. CAF, on their statement, revealed CAF Member Associations had until Tuesday, August 10th 2021, to submit their representatives.

Meanwhile, the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) has set new dates for the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers opening. CECAFA CEO Auka Gecheo confirmed this on Tuesday.

The tournament will involve eight teams seeking a ticket to represent the region at the final tournament from August 28th to September 9th in Nairobi, Kenya.

The eight teams include; Simba Queens (Tanzania), Vihiga Queens (Kenya), Lady Doves WFC (Uganda), PVP FC (Burundi), Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (Ethiopia), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan), New Generation (Zanzibar) and FAD (Djibouti).

Eight teams will take part after the withdrawal of Scandinavian WFC from Rwanda; thus the draws will be conducted to have two groups of four teams each.

