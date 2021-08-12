Namibia: Cosafa Women Eye Glory

THE inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Champions League Cosafa qualifier tournament will provide some of the best clubs in the region with the opportunity to be crowned champions of southern Africa and test their skills on the continental stage.

The historic competition will start a new chapter for football in the southern African region.

All seven clubs involved in the qualifier have made no secret of their ambitions, raising the prospect of a fantastic football festival when the tournament will get underway on 26 August in South Africa.

Namibia will be represented by Tura Magic, with Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho), Double Action Ladies (Botswana), Manzini Wanderers (Eswatini), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), and Black Rhinos Queens (Zimbabwe) all looking to leave their mark.

The Cosafa qualifier is the start of a journey for teams from the region to qualify for the continental finals and ultimately the envisaged Fifa Women's Club World Cup global event.

After a long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, getting the players back up to speed and in the right condition to compete will be a big task for the coaches.

Here is a look at what to expect from the magnificent seven:

DOUBLE-ACTION SURPRISE

Botswana side Double Action Ladies are not daunted by their difficult group at the 2021 Total Energies CAF Women's Champions League l Cosafa qualifier from 26 August to September 4, and are preparing to go all the way and win the inaugural competition.

Drawn in Group A alongside South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, Lesotho Defence Force and Eswatini's Manzini Wanderers, Double Action believe they can win.

Only the top-two teams advance to the semi-finals, and assistant coach Tony Serumola is confident his team will be one of them, with the ultimate aim to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt later this year.

"Obviously everybody wishes to be on the other side [Group B] with three teams, but the draw has put us in the four-team group," Serumola says.

"Sundowns is a big team and we respect them, but we will also show them what Double Action is about and go all the way in terms of giving them a good fight.

"We have to go to Egypt with the four teams [in the group]. We have to target the semi-finals, and then the rest will follow."

BUFFALO RAMPAGE ALERT

Green Buffaloes assistant coach Carol Kanyemba insists they have their sights firmly set on a trip to Cairo.

The Lusaka-based army team will be among the favourites in the competition having been seeded in Group B, where they will take on Black Rhinos Queens and Tura Magic, with the top two in the pool advancing to the semis.

"We are definitely going to Cairo! We want to be the first ones to represent Zambia at the CAF Women's Champions League," Kanyemba says.

She says reintegrating the players who were at the Olympics is a key focus, given they have been with the national team for some time.

"The Olympics brought a lot of confidence to the team. We believe in them because of the wonderful performance they put up. We hope they come back healthy to rejoin the team, because they have been away a while."

WIZARD LEADS MAGICIANS

Tura Magic have appointed Timo Tjongarero for their assault at the qualifier.

Tjongarero is no stranger to regional competitions having steered the Baby Warriors to victory at the 2016 Cosafa Under-17 Championship in Mauritius.

He will hope to do likewise with Magic, and will be assisted by the team's former coach, Shama Gure.

"I believe all the players want this; they want to win. That's the take-off point, despite having limited time to prepare. But we will make use of the remaining time to ensure we prepare well and put up a great performance at the tournament."

Magic are in the three-team Group B, along with Zambian side Green Buffaloes and Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in what will be a tough pool.

Vice captain Lydiana Nanamus says she is confident they will do well.

"It is not going to be easy. We are going to have to work hard. We do respect our opponents, but we also bring a lot to the table. We will give them a run for their money," Nanamus says.

BLACK RHINOS CHARGE

The challenge for some teams at the qualifier is no more well defined than Zimbabwe side Black Rhinos Queens, who have not been in competitive action for almost two years.

As is the case in many countries across the region, the Covid-19 situation in Zimbabwe has had a severe effect on the country's football, with government restrictions at times meaning players could not even train together, let alone play.

The challenge now is to get the team ready for the regional tournament that starts in three weeks' time, but coach Malven Moyo is confident they can pull it off.

"We last played in 2019, but we have been training in batches here and there," Moyo says.

"This year we have not trained due to the restrictions, but we have given our players individual training, and our fitness trainer and coaches have been monitoring the players and visiting them individually.

"We just have to remain focused, and not look too much at the opponents, and just do our own things right and take it from there."

LDF GO FOR GOLD

Lesotho Defence Force coach Lengana Nkhethoa admits his side face a mighty task in the CAF Champions League qualifier in Durban, but believes they can win the competition and book a ticket to Cairo.

"It's a very tough group," Nkhethoa admits. "Everybody expects to go through to the next round, so we have to be prepared to do that. We don't know each other, so it will be very difficult.

"But I believe in my team and their capabilities. So we will work very hard to go through."

To play in that competition would potentially open up a new career path for many LDF players, with scouts from many countries likely to be in attendance.

"It's a big opportunity, we don't have that many players in our country who are playing abroad, so it will be a big opportunity for them to give themselves exposure to play for teams outside Lesotho," he says.

"That experience will give our national team the opportunity to improve also. It can make all our young players better. It is huge for women's football."

WANDERERS TO DEFY ODDS

Manzini Wanderers Ladies captain Gcinile Zwane admits there is a lot of work that needs to go into women's football in Eswatini to raise the standard, but is hopeful that the Cosafa qualifier will allow her team to show their rich potential.

"The standard [of women's football in Eswatini] is low, since we don't have sponsors. We run the team out of our own pockets, so it is very hard for us. But it will help us for recognition.

"It's a very tough group, but we will work hard to be part of the top two," Zwane says.

"Working hard is the only thing that can help us, and to do things as a team."

SUNDOWNS WEAR FAVOURITES TAG

Sundowns are at home, plus they are the side with the most resources off the pitch in the tournament, and have unsurprisingly been dubbed favourites for the title.

But coach jerry Tshabalala admits they have been drawn in a "tricky" first-round group.

Unlike some of their rivals, Sundowns have been playing in the local Safa Women's League, which has given them the opportunity to prepare for the competition. They also have some of the best facilities in South Africa, which they share with the men's side.

"We are very fortunate because our league was playing, we have prepared quite well for this tournament," Tshabalala says.

"It will be tricky to get to Cairo, but we know we have to win the Cosafa, and that will give us the ticket."

Tshabalala feels the introduction of a champions league competition at regional and continental level will be a huge boost for the women's game.

"It is long overdue, and I believe will play a huge role in racing the level of women's football, not just in the southern African region, but the entire continent. With the Cosafa and CAF Women's Champions Leagues coming on board, I believe we will have the chance to compete with the European countries in the future," he says.

"How will the CAF tournament help us? Because of the increased level of competition among the players, one would know that after winning my local league, the chances are there for me to go and compete against the other African countries. It would mean a lot for us to qualify." - Adapted from Cosafa