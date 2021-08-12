Namibia: Nesa Primed for Dota 2 National Final

12 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

ANOTHER successful Namibia Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) tournament concludes this weekend.

"We are one step closer to selecting our Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA2) national Esports team for 2021. The teams have battled it out and the best of the best have prevailed," says Nesa's public relations officer Andra van Schalkwyk.

The top 10 athletes will compete in the much-anticipated final round on Saturday from 13h00, in a series of five play-off games. These top-tier individuals will be vying for a spot on the Namibian Esports team.

The top three teams for the qualifier round were Stay-At-Homies, placed first, followed by the New Guard and Don't Get Mad Chad.

The tournament was sponsored by Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC.

Athletes in the final round playoffs are: Franlo Meyer (POS1), Nathan Duarte (POS1), Jurgen Teichert (POS2), Wiehan Strydom (POS2), Bozidar Jovceski (POS3), Mauro Teles (POS3), Armand Jordaan (POS4), Paul Bingel (POS4), Hanno Strydom (POS5) and Francois Rautenbach (POS5).

