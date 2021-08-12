Gambia: Vocational Training Institute Gets New Borehole Through Ageda Funding

Simma Vocational Training Institute and Women's Resources Center on Thursday, 29th July, 2021 inaugurated its new borehole at the center located in Bundung.

The new borehole was funded by The African-German Energy Development Association (AGEDA, a Berlin based non-profit organization which was launched in 2012.

AGEDA is set up to focus on energy development, and the organization has since expanded to include rural development education and environmental concerns among other charitable ventures.

In her inaugural speech, Haddy Drammeh Ceesay, Directress Simma Vocational Training Institute, said AGEDA is currently present in Uganda and The Gambia, adding its main focus is to enable less fortunate people, especially children to have a self-determined future through education and self-sustainable schemes.

"In partnership with local associations such as MADRA Development Foundation, AGEDA's current projects include sponsoring school fees for needy students in Uganda and The Gambia back in 2015," she remarked.

Drammeh Ceesay said in 2020, AGEDA provided COVID-19 relief package for some needy families both in The Gambia and Uganda. Recently, she said the association has also completed a borehole drilling project at Simma Vocational Training Institute with another one on the pipeline for Kerr Pateh Koreh Horticultural Garden.

Ma Janneh Sawaneh, Chairperson for Simma Vocational Training Institute, disclosed that the center was founded in 1991 by the late Satang Jobarteh, who was an activist.

She said the center aimed at empowering Gambian girls to reach and attain their potential through skills training. She added that the funding for the center was mainly from charitable organizations, not only for girls but also for boys who she said has done well during their time at the center. She applauded AGEDA for the support and helping them in reviving and maintaining the center.

"Simma (we) have some products from the center working in various institutions across the country," said Yunus Salif, former principal of the institute.

He added that the center offers programmes in food and pastry, accountancy, computer, English language to name just a few.

"We are trying to revive the center that is why we started with the construction of the borehole thanks to AGEDA," he said.

Representing the Alkali, Kebba Conateh, son to the Alkali of Bundung Ka Kunda, applauded AGEDA for their intervention in providing potable water for the people in Bundung and its surroundings.

"This is a gesture worthy of emulation. If we in The Gambia are able to get such gestures of this nature, most of our problems would be solved. AGEDA has the commitment and goodwill to ensure vulnerable communities in the Gambia are provided with adequate social services that they lack throughout this period," said Kebba.