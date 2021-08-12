Zimbabwe: Police Nab Armed Robber Who Shot Cop Dead

POLICE detectives have arrested a suspected armed robber who allegedly shot dead a policeman during a foiled robbery in New Luveve high density suburb in Bulawayo Tuesday.

Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) died after being shot as he reacted to an armed robbery case in the suburb.

Following the incident, police vowed to hunt down the suspect.

"The police will leave no stone unturned until all culprits involved in the death of Constable Madzimure are brought to book. There is no going back to the police's efforts in getting rid of all the armed robbery syndicates and ensure the law takes its course," said the police in a statement released Tuesday.

True to their word the police Wednesday confirmed that they had shot dead the suspect.

"The armed robber who shot and killed Constable Madzimure has been arrested. We shall give out more detail about this later," national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement Wednesday.

On Monday night police also killed a suspected robber in Bulawayo city's centre who was part of a criminal gang of Zimbabweans based in South Africa terrorising residents in the city.

On Saturday police in the city also shot dead three of the six suspected armed robbers who were involved in a dramatic shootout with police in the city.