Zimbabwe: Negative Covid-19 Test Mandatory at ZITF 2021

COVID-19 testing certificates will be demanded from everyone who will visit the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre for this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

This year's segment will be held under the theme "Showcasing the New Normal For Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities" and will happen from the 23rd up to the 27th of November.

The event is usually held annually in April but due to the serious threat which COVID-19 is posing across the globe it had to be moved.

Last year's edition was annulled as a way of preventing the spread of the virus.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZITF Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Ndebele said visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders should provide a COVID-19 free certificate given less than two days before coming to the show.

He also said that even though vaccination certificates are not compulsory, he encourages everyone to vaccinate.

"So far we have not imposed a vaccine mandate though we strongly encourage our exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders to vaccinate. But testing prior to coming will be mandatory and a mandatory Covid free certificate should be given in less than 48 hours before coming to the show," said Ndebele.

With less than two weeks for the event to roar into life, at least nine countries have confirmed their participation and these include Botswana, Japan, Malawi, South Africa, Mauritius, Tanzania, Namibia, Belarus and Indonesia.

Ndebele also all 408 exhibitors have confirmed their presence.

"A total of 43 166 square meters has been taken up, representing 87 percent of space made available for sale. We have about 408 direct exhibitors that have confirmed participation," he said.