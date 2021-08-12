Gambia: Team Gom SA Bopa, Cypher Rap to Award D100, 000 to 3 Talented Emcees

Civil Society Organization, Team Gom Sa Bopa, together with Cypher Rap has on Friday 30th July 2021 informed the media that they will award three winners of the Cypher Rap talented Emcees with cash amounting to one hundred thousand dalasi (D100.000).

Team Gom Sa Bopa is a youth movement dedicated to raising awareness among young people through art and arousing their interest in the development of The Gambia. Gom Sa Bopa engages artists to play a role in social life, civic education and to be watchdogs of the management of the country by the leaders.

Ali Cham, the President of Team Gom Sa Bopa, said their youth movement believes that music and hip hop thrives in an environment where freedom of expression is respected.

"More importantly through hip hop and urban culture, Gom Sa Bopa engages the public, especially music lovers and the youth. In the past Gom Sa Bopa promoted the Constitution with the Get Involved Campaign via three shows and Caravan," he said.

Cham said this move is inspired by the Cypher Open Mic Show, which takes place once every month and also the weekly Hip Hop Cypher Radio Show on 107.6 FM. He added that Team Gom Sa Bopa believes that through music, they can engage the Gambian public into nonviolent and peaceful activities promoting national development.

"The cash prize is split into three categories (ways) D50, 000 for the 1st Place, D30, 000 for the 2nd Place and D20, 000 for the 3rd place," he said.

Ebrima Cham, the Executive Director Cypher Rap, said sixteen of Gambia's most talented Emcees qualified for the Cypher 2021 Street Rap Battles after the first concert held in June. All sixteen artists matched up in a balloting process to compete for a total cash prize of D100, 000 plus additional incentives to promote the three finalists to a local audience.