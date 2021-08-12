Zimbabwe: RBZ Issues $1,5 Billion Treasury Bond to Fund Government Programmes

12 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Wednesday issued a $1,55 billion Treasury Bond (TB) to support ongoing government programmes.

TBs are instruments of indebtedness issued by the governments to back up government spending and they generally include a commitment to pay interest as well as the face value on the maturity date.

"RBZ hereby invites investors, including but not limited to pension and provident funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, commercial banks and other interested institutions as well as individuals in Zimbabwe, to subscribe for the abovementioned bond," the central bank said in a statement.

"The purpose of the loan facility is to assist in financing of the Government of Zimbabwe programmes. Under the arrangement interest is payable at the central bank half-yearly on the following dates: 20 February and 20 August until maturity of the bond to the registered bondholders through the nominated Custodian bank. The Bond will be redeemed at par in Zimbabwean dollars at the RBZ on the maturity date. Transfer of the bond must be done through registered custodians who hold accounts within the Central Securities Depository at the central bank," the bank said.

The acceptance of applications started at 8:00 am on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and will close on August 18, 2021 at 11:00 am.

"Applications must be for not less than $1 000 000 nominal value of the bond. The Bank reserves the right to reject any application or part thereof," it said.

The emergence of the Covid19 pandemic coupled with a slowdown in economic activities continues to affect the smooth flow of revenues for governments the world over, prompting the need to explore alternative sources of revenue in the interim.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X