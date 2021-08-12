Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Grants State Assisted Funeral to Former Agriculture Permanent Secretary

12 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE late former permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture Ringson Chitsiko will receive a state assisted funeral, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Chitsiko died Tuesday due to covid-19 related complications.

In a statement Wednesday, Mnangagwa said the government has authorised a state assisted funeral for Chitsiko.

"A long time civil servant, many will remember the late Cde Chitsiko as our Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Rural and Resettlement who until his retirement a couple of years ago, was the face of our efforts towards national agricultural transformation for greater food security for our nation," Mnangagwa said.

"I personally worked close with him when I led the food security cluster under the First Republic. In appreciation of his distinguished career and dedication to national service, I have directed that the late Cde Ringson Chitsiko be accorded a state assisted funeral," said Mnangagwa.

He added: "He will be solely be missed by his colleagues in government, and by the farming community which drew a lot from his technical leadership and inexhaustible knowledge as an agriculture expert. On behalf of the Party, Zanu PF, Government and my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Chitsiko family on this their saddest loss."

