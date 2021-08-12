Tanzania: DTB Shock Giants Oilers in RBA Opener

THE shocking 63-43 victory DTB stamped over experienced Oilers in the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball Association (RBA) league has delighted the team's head coach, Abdulkadri Seif.

The DTB coach, Seif said the constant dedication of his players is what made it possible for them to beat the tough team like Oilers in the RBA Eastern Conference battle. The exciting match played at Don Bosco courts in Dar es Salaam in the first week of the RBA 2021 season was staged over the weekend.

Delighted, Saif said he was happy to win the opener which he said was caused by players commitment. He said the players were responsive to the advice he was giving them during the game.

"I am very grateful to my players for their commitment, which gives me a hope for my team to continue stamping wonderful performance in this year's RBA league," added Seif.

And one of the stars of the DTB team was Mohamed Mbwana who said they will surprise all their doubters this time around.

"As everybody in the venue saw it, since we started the game to the final whistle we played with the same pace, a situation that made it difficult for our opponents to match us," said Mbwana.

Oilers veteran player Lusajo Samuel conceded the defeat saying they still have a chance to amend and do well in coming games.

"Losing this game has inspired us to practice hard for the next game," said Samuel.

In that game the DTB team managed to lead in all four quarters. They started their onslaught with 9-8, in the first, then 12-5 and 16-12 in the second and third quarters before sealing 26-18 in the final quarter. Mbwana scored a gamehigh 18 points with triple three-pointers and was also a good provider to his teammates, while Leonard Benedict added 15 points for the winners.

Evance Davids was also commanding with 14 points for the Oilers followed by Victor Zacharia who netted 11 points. Defending champions Kurasini Heat who are also placed at Eastern Conference, recorded their second victory yesterday after beating Ukonga Warriors 72-53, while Chui lost 50-65 to Savio.

In Western Conference, UDSM Outsiders defeated Jogoo 65-58 and Ukonga Kings beat Mchenga 95-67 points.