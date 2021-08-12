Zimbabwe: Mutare Moves to Upgrade Outmoded Parking System

THE City of Mutare has resolved to adopt an automated parking system in line with modern trends.

This will be a big leap forward in embracing technology as the current system is outmoded and had become costly.

Councillors said monthly revenue streams from parking fees remain low despite the increased volume of traffic within the city.

The local authority has since agreed a two-year-old Business Investment Committee (BIC) deal with a local service provider for the new parking system.

"There are many parking bays in town, but we are losing a lot of revenue because we do not have a modern parking system. Vehicles just park randomly without a proper system. There is no proper monitoring," said Ward 10 councillor and BIC chairperson Exavia Upare during a press club discussion on service delivery organised by Tell Zimbabwe Trust.

Ward 10 is the biggest ward in the city as it stretches from Probation Unit behind Mutare Teachers Colleges (MTC) in Sakubva, the whole Nyakamate Industrial Area to the entire central business district (CBD) area where the parking bays are situated.

Inquiries indicated that there are 1,100 pre-paid parking bays in the city with each attracting a fee of US$5 per hour.

A fine of US$20 is charged to motorists who breach city parking regulations. The vehicle can further be impounded upon failure to settle the stipulated fine.

Impounded vehicles are towed from their parking space to the city premises where a daily storage fee is charged.

Towing services are mainly outsourced at a cost of US$40 to US$60.

However, both councillors and management could not divulge how much the city generates per day, month or annum.

Upare attributed this to the manual ticketing book system, which he said is laden with leakages making it subject to manipulation.

"The gadgets that we are using are outdated there are not up to date with the modern technology that is available. There is need to computerised the system through the use of automated technology that is linked to the council servers which will also plug leakages and enhance revenue generation.

"Right now, our parking marshals move around with ticket books and clamps. This system has outlived its lifespan," said Upare.

He said the local authority is seeking the services of a consultancy firm to modern and standard city parking system.

A formal invite for tenders will be made through the media in line with local government laws.

"We have already reached a resolution to engage a firm that can help us upgrade our city parking system. We will be advertising very soon," said Upare.

Meanwhile, other cities such as Harare are now using automated parking systems.