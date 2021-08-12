Tunisia: Saied Makes Inspection Visit to Two Agricultural Product Cooling Centres in Manouba

11 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, on Wednesday, made an inspection visit to two cooling centres for farm products in Jedaida and Tebourba, governorate of Manouba.

"There is no place for monopoly and speculation of agricultural products," the Head of State affirmed, stressing in the same vein, that any attempt at speculation will be firmly sanctioned, according to a press release from the Presidency.

The President of the Republic stressed that it is inadmissible for distribution channels to control the quantities of products supplied to markets, increase prices and harm farmers, farm workers and the consumer's purchasing power. "All those involved will be held responsible, regardless of their position," he indicated.

