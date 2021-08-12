Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Palestine's Ambassador in Tunis

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, on Wednesday evening, received in Carthage, Palestinian ambassador in Tunis Hayel al Fahoum.

The Head of State expressed at the meeting Tunisia's high consideration to the Palestinian people for their noble gesture of support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

"The Tunisian people will never forget this spontaneous act which once again demonstrates the strong ties and values shared by the two peoples and countries," it said.

President Saied also reaffirmed Tunisia's constant position towards the Palestinian cause and its unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian ambassador expressed his country's solidarity with Tunisia in this difficult situation, in view of the "principles of brotherhood and mutual assistance binding the two countries."

