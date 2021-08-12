Tunisia Expresses Solidarity With Algeria in Face of Wildfires

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Wednesday, reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Algeria and the Algerian people in the face of the wildfires that tore through several forest areas of the country and claimed dozens of victims among civilians, military and firefighters and inflicted significant material damage.

"Tunisia is fully prepared to offer all the support needed in these urgent circumstances," said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It extends condolences and expresses sympathy with the families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery to the injured and praying to the Almighty to preserve Algeria and the Algerian people from any misfortune, the statement added.

In a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune Tuesday, President Kaïs Saïed had expressed his solidarity and compassion with the Algerian people and offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

He also affirmed Tunisia's readiness to provide the necessary assistance.

More than a hundred fires, on Monday, broke out in 17 provinces of the country, killing at least 69 civilians, soldiers and firefighters, according to the Algerian news agency APS.

