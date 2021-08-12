Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid Records 6 Deaths of Coronavirus and 118 Infections

11 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sidi Bouzid governorate recorded six fatalities of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, while another 118 people tested positive for the virus.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the region reached 22,684, including 20,812 recoveries, Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Wednesday.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 33 cases in West Sidi Bouzid, 16 in Meknassi, 6 in East Sidi Bouzid, 9 in Mezzouna, 5 in Regueb, 3 in Souk Jedid, 3 in Jelma, 32 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, 4 in Bir Lahfay, 4 in Menzel Bouzaine and 3 cases in Cebalet Ouled Asker.

Sidi Bouzid currently has 137 patients admitted to hospitals, according to the same source.

