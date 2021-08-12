Tunisia: Coronavirus - 6 Deaths, 422 Infections Reported in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Six people died of coronavirus in the governorate of Sfax in the last 24 hours. This takes the death toll from the pandemic in the region to 1509, says an updated report published by the local health directorate Wednesday.

The region also saw 422 more COVID-19 cases, following the release of results of 1701 laboratory tests. This takes the number of positive cases to 50,401 cases since the spread of the virus.

Among these patients, 200 are currently admitted to the Hédi Chaker hospital, 36 in ICU in other local hospitals and 54 receive treatment in private clinics.

In addition, 185 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax where overall recoveries have risen to 47081 cases