Tanzania: Online Platform Boosts Companies, Business Names Registration

12 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) has said more than 150,000 companies and 300,000 business names have been registered.

The move has succeeded due to the development of a modern Online Registration System (ORS), which comprises registration of Companies, Business Names, Trade and Service Marks and their respective post registrations, issuance of Patents and Industrial Licences.

Speaking in an interview on the benefits of registering a business and company name to the entrepreneurs, the Registration Officer in the company registration and business names department, Mr Lumambo Chiwala said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that it helps to gain more credibility and trust to the customers and business partners, also accessing loans becomes very easy.

Recently traders have been advised to register their businesses to ensure they pay the tax that will help to boost economic development in the country.

He pointed out that registering the business name costs a fee of 20,000/-, while for companies it depends on the capital of the person who owns it.

"If someone wants to register a business name or company all the services are done online and the person must have a national Identification Card," he said.

Mr Chiwala noted that the new system helps to reduce bureaucracy, complaints and minimise the time for the people to get their license.

According to him, they have been facing challenges such as poor understanding of online systems and other people have been using matching names.

BRELA has started rendering services online in modules starting with Industrial Property services: Trade and Service Marks and Patents and Companies registrations.

The system will enable customers to access all BRELA services wherever they are without visiting agency premises, at any time of the day.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X