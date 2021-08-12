Tanzania: Online Platform Boosts Companies, Business Names Registration

THE Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) has said more than 150,000 companies and 300,000 business names have been registered.

The move has succeeded due to the development of a modern Online Registration System (ORS), which comprises registration of Companies, Business Names, Trade and Service Marks and their respective post registrations, issuance of Patents and Industrial Licences.

Speaking in an interview on the benefits of registering a business and company name to the entrepreneurs, the Registration Officer in the company registration and business names department, Mr Lumambo Chiwala said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that it helps to gain more credibility and trust to the customers and business partners, also accessing loans becomes very easy.

Recently traders have been advised to register their businesses to ensure they pay the tax that will help to boost economic development in the country.

He pointed out that registering the business name costs a fee of 20,000/-, while for companies it depends on the capital of the person who owns it.

"If someone wants to register a business name or company all the services are done online and the person must have a national Identification Card," he said.

Mr Chiwala noted that the new system helps to reduce bureaucracy, complaints and minimise the time for the people to get their license.

According to him, they have been facing challenges such as poor understanding of online systems and other people have been using matching names.

BRELA has started rendering services online in modules starting with Industrial Property services: Trade and Service Marks and Patents and Companies registrations.

The system will enable customers to access all BRELA services wherever they are without visiting agency premises, at any time of the day.