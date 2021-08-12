Zimbabwe: Church Leader Up for Ivory Possession

A LEADER of the Apostolic Movement Advent Mission Church yesterday appeared in court on allegations of illegally possessing unmarked ivory worth $102 816, which he intended to trade in Harare's high density suburb of Glen Norah B.

Ranganai Kande of Budiriro 2, Harare, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with acquiring and trading in unmarked ivory without a licence.

He jointly appeared with Tatenda Marufu, who is employed at Tobacco Processing Zimbabwe and Judah Madamombe, a Continental Millers employee.

The trio were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti, who remanded them in custody to August 26.

Mrs Miti also advised them to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State led by Ms Anesu Matorofa alleges that on Heroes Day at around 8am detectives from Minerals Flora and Fauna unnit, were told that three men were in possession of unmarked ivory at Glen Norah B Shopping Centre. The detectives were also told that the trio were scouting for buyers and were reachable on Madamombe's phone.

Upon arrival at Glen Norah B shops, one of the detectives posed as a potential buyer lured Madamombe to Glen Norah High 1 School.

Madamombe is alleged to have led the detectives to new stands near the Tabernacle Church where they met Kande.

The State alleges that the detectives negotiated to buy the ivory for US$14 000 and the trio agreed.

After the agreement, Madamombe called Marufu to take the ivory from a nearby bush.

It is said that Marufu took the ivory, which was in a sack, to the detectives.

The court heard that the detectives identified themselves and asked the trio to produce authority to trade in ivory.

It is alleged that the trio failed to produce the licence leading to their arrest.