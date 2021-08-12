Zimbabwe: Church Leader Up for Ivory Possession

12 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A LEADER of the Apostolic Movement Advent Mission Church yesterday appeared in court on allegations of illegally possessing unmarked ivory worth $102 816, which he intended to trade in Harare's high density suburb of Glen Norah B.

Ranganai Kande of Budiriro 2, Harare, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with acquiring and trading in unmarked ivory without a licence.

He jointly appeared with Tatenda Marufu, who is employed at Tobacco Processing Zimbabwe and Judah Madamombe, a Continental Millers employee.

The trio were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti, who remanded them in custody to August 26.

Mrs Miti also advised them to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State led by Ms Anesu Matorofa alleges that on Heroes Day at around 8am detectives from Minerals Flora and Fauna unnit, were told that three men were in possession of unmarked ivory at Glen Norah B Shopping Centre. The detectives were also told that the trio were scouting for buyers and were reachable on Madamombe's phone.

Upon arrival at Glen Norah B shops, one of the detectives posed as a potential buyer lured Madamombe to Glen Norah High 1 School.

Madamombe is alleged to have led the detectives to new stands near the Tabernacle Church where they met Kande.

The State alleges that the detectives negotiated to buy the ivory for US$14 000 and the trio agreed.

After the agreement, Madamombe called Marufu to take the ivory from a nearby bush.

It is said that Marufu took the ivory, which was in a sack, to the detectives.

The court heard that the detectives identified themselves and asked the trio to produce authority to trade in ivory.

It is alleged that the trio failed to produce the licence leading to their arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X