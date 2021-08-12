Zimbabwe: Schools Re-Opening Preps Advanced

Preparations for reopening of schools have reached an advanced stage with the Government inspecting all schools to ensure they are compliant with Covid-19 control protocols.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials, working in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, are on the ground to ascertain if adequate measures, informed by World Health Organisation guidelines are in place.

The nationwide inspection of schools includes private and mission schools.

The reopening is drawing closer with the third wave of Covid-19 infection now receding, although infection rates are still too high to loosen the guard.

After yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all the preliminary work on ensuring that schools could reopen were being done.

"Assessments on the state of preparedness for the safe re-opening of schools are ongoing across all provinces.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has redoubled efforts towards the targeted provision of tents, additional furniture, reliable water sources, ablution facilities, and the de-congestion of teacher accommodation. Testing for Covid-19 is also being escalated in communities," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet noted that the number of infections decreased slightly during the week under review, with 6 781 cases recorded, compared to the 11 652 reported the previous week.

"This reflected a 42 percent decrease, and indicated that the infection prevention and control measures are yielding results. However, more efforts are required to contain the third wave of the pandemic."