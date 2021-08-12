Zimbabwe: Muchenje Happy as Ladies Return to the Course

12 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

CHAPMAN-based caddy, Paddington Muchenje, says he can now see a ray of light after the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union were given the green-light to host a tournament.

The ZLGU now have the authority to stage the Open Strokeplay Championships from August 27 to August 29 at Royal Harare.

The Sports Commission granted them a waiver a few days ago.

And, this has cheered the spirits of Muchenje.

"We are very happy with the return of the sport as we were struggling by not coming to work," he said.

"We expect the players, and everyone, to remain aware that the pandemic is still there.

"Even though most of us got vaccinated, it should not make us lose focus, but to comply with the measures, recommended by the government.

"We were struggling, without the sport, and its return is good news for both of us and the players."

The Sport Commission gave several sports codes, including the Zimbabwe Archery Association, Rowing Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Rugby Union and Zimbabwe Cricket, the green-light, to engage in specific tournaments.

Cycling Zimbabwe, the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Bass Federation, Tennis Zimbabwe and the National Athletic Association of Zimbabwe were also given the same specific waivers. ZIFA were allowed to let FC Platinum start training, and preparations, for their CAF Champions League assignments.

The same waiver was also given to Black Rhinos Queens, who will now start preparing, for their COSAFA Women Champions League qualifier, in South Africa.

Some local referees, and a match commissioner, have also been allowed to travel to officiate at some international matches.

However, all these sports bodies have to prove they can strictly adhere to the 18-point Standard Operating Procedures.

