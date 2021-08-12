South Africa: Ramaphosa's Testimony Exposes the Vast Contours of the ANC's Shadow State

analysis

Evidence at the Zondo Commission reveals the powerful hand of Deputy President David Mabuza in how the state is shaped.

The questioning of President Cyril Ramaphosa by four evidence leaders in a marathon day of testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has exposed how the ANC's shadow state has come to dominate how South Africa works through a set of parallel party practices mostly obscure to ordinary citizens.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius revealed that the ANC's Deployment Committee is still mighty. Last Friday night, 6 August, the commission finally received some minutes of the committee which had been requested or subpoenaed from the ANC, and this allowed Pretorius to piece together key evidence.

"Certain themes arise from the minutes and what emerges as a practice or policy [is that], in large part, the Deployment Committee decides and instructs [on key appointments].

He continued: "The minister or the appointing authority recommends [a candidate for a role] and the Deployment Committee makes a decision, and it is then communicated."

Pretorius represented the Deployment Committee as a powerful supra-structure that overrode public appointment processes and which existed largely in the party's shadows.

"Ministers seek permission to proceed, and the Deployment...