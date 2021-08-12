Uganda: Museveni Hosts Uganda Olympic Team

Medalists Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo will lead the Uganda Olympic team as the country celebrates their performance at a state reception at Kololo today.

The Olympics team returned from the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and are expected to get several awards from President Yoweri Museveni for their performance, the best by a Ugandan team at the games.

Cheptegei got a gold in he 5000m and silver in the 10,000m, Kiplimo grabbed bronze in the 10,000m while Chemutai destroyed the 3,000m Steeplechase field to take gold. Uganda returned with a record 4 medals.

Medalists

◉ Cheptegei GOLD & SILVER

◉ Chemutai GOLD

◉ Kiplimo BRONZE

UGANDA history at the Olympics

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total

1956 Melbourne 0 0 0 0

1960 Rome 0 0 0 0

1964 Tokyo 0 0 0 0

1968 Mexico City 0 1 1 2

1972 Munich 1 1 0 2

1980 Moscow 0 1 0 1

1984 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0

1988 Seoul 0 0 0 0

1992 Barcelona 0 0 0 0

1996 Atlanta 0 0 1 1

2000 Sydney 0 0 0 0

2004 Athens 0 0 0 0

2008 Beijing 0 0 0 0

2012 London 1 0 0 1

2016 Rio de Janeiro 0 0 0 0

Totals (15 games) 2 3 2 7

SOURCE: wikipedia