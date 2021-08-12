Tanzania: Create Vaccination Awareness, Health Experts Told

11 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

HEALTH experts have been advised to initiate special programmes in villages and schools to create awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated.

The advice was given by the Dodoma Regional Muslim Sheikh, Mustaph Rajabu while speaking to reporters in the city.

He said that the importance of creating awareness and imparting knowledge to encourage access to the vaccine for citizens and students in rural areas is due to the existing misconception that there are side effects when one gets the Covid-19 jab.

Sheikh Mustafa said that many rural people do not have enough knowledge and awareness about the vaccine, so there is need for these health professionals in collaboration with government officials to conduct education programs to encourage them to come forward in large numbers and get vaccinated for protection against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. "Misleading information went viral on social media about this vaccine.

Some people living in rural areas, including students in schools, have become fearful, believing that the vaccine is harmful," he expressed.

The regional head cleric added that the challenge facing the rural areas is lack of awareness to the citizens, which will make them lose confidence that could push them away form going into vaccination centres.

"The government has ordered the vaccine to be released for free, but if the country wants to reach everyone, especially the targeted groups, then the government should also see the importance of creating awareness, especially in rural areas," he said.

Sheikh Mustapha also called on religious leaders to continue cooperating with the government in educating their followers about the safety of the vaccine provided, so as to do away with misconceptions created by some people who mislead the public.

He said religious leaders have a great opportunity and role to play by ensuring that they cooperate with the government in promoting the issue of immunization.

He said without their efforts, there are possibilities that the exercise will be too hard for the members of the community to participate.

Also, Sheikh Mustapha called on believers from various religious denominations to beware of leaders who have been misrepresenting the truth of the vaccine, as some of them intend to prevent them from getting the vaccine.

