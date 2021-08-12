Tanzania: Berkane's Offer Irresistible - Yanga

YOUNG Africans said it was impossible for them to decline selling Tuisila Kisinda due to attractive personal terms made by Moroccan side AS Berkane to the player.

The deal between Kisinda and AS Berkane is said to be in the final stages as such, the speedy winger will not be part of the green and yellow brigade in the coming season a development which has opened up a huge debate on media platforms. "We are in a world of football business whereby you purchase players and sell them.

Kisinda offer has got good personal terms which are better than ours as such good for the player himself because he will enjoy more there.

"Even to us is a good offer especially considering the time left before his contract expires that is why we saw it as an opportunity to let him going," said Yanga's Acting General Secretary Haji Mfikirwa recently in Dar es Salaam.

He added that the decision to release Kisinda was made after thorough consultations within the club hence they will look for his replacement with the amount obtained after the business.

Kisinda joined Yanga last season from DR Congo side AS Vita and he penned a two-year deal to work with the Jangwani Street outifits as such, one year remained on his contract before its expiry.

Together with his Congolese colleague Mukoko Tonombe, the duo received historic welcome at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in the city when they landed to begin new life at the club.

Meanwhile, former Yanga goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has thanked the management, members and fans for their massive support rendered to him throughout his two-year stay at the club.

On Monday evening, Yanga issued a statement notifying the public that their two goalies Shikalo and Metacha Mnata are no longer part of the team as their contracts have expired.

"Its two years now ever since I joined Yanga and let me thank everyone for their good support I received throughout my tenure at this great club.

"You stood by me and you were there every time I was fighting for the team. Let me also thank fellow goalkeepers Ramadhan Kabwili and Mnata for the good competition we had in the squad," Shikalo wrote on his instagram page.

The Kenyan shot-stopper established himself well at the club no wonder he was loved by many Tanzanians for his impressive behavior both on and off the pitch.

For now, Yanga has got two goalkeepers who are the recently signed Malian shot-stopper Djigui Diarra and Kabwili but there is still one more goalkeeping vacuum to be filled.