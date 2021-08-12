Tanzania: Tie Marriage Supervised By RITA Registered Persons-State

THE government yesterday in Dar es Salaam announced that any marriage tied by an unregistered person, be it by a clergy, or legal officer would be null and void.

Making the revelation at an event to commemorate 4th Africa Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Day in the city, Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who is a law guru, further stated that the country's laws only recognize marriages tied by registered persons authorized by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA).

This year's theme for the CRVS Day is; 'Leadership for an Essential Service: building resilient Civil Registration and Vital Statistics systems in Africa post Covid-19 through innovative, integrated, and decentralized services."

The event organized by RITA brought together stakeholders including religious leaders, and leaders of different associations of people living with disabilities in a bid to raise more awareness on the importance of civil registration; that means registering births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

He further said: "Any religious leader who officiates over a marriage without having been registered with RITA is doing it illegally and that marriage is illegitimate.

Anyone who wants to tie marriage(s) should be registered with RITA," Prof Kabudi pointed out. Equally, he noted that a marriage is an important contract that has the blessings of the State, hence, must be respected.

"Marriage is an institution that is going to produce citizens for the country, it must follow legal requirements... civil registration is not only done in Tanzania, but globally for the sake of getting statistics and for making various development plans," said the minister.

Elaborating, he said the government in partnership with stakeholders was keen on taking steps to improve civil registrations, adding: "It is our hope that these improvements are going to give us good results during the next year's national census in comparison to the previous census of 2012."

The minister said this year's theme for the CRVS Day reflects improvements of civil registration in the country, and cited adoption of digital technology by the RITA in provision of services, particularly in registering new births as one of reflections of the theme.

The agency has introduced a digital method that any birth can be registered anywhere in the country, and details are sent to headquarter via mobile phone instantly.

Such programme has enabled the agency to increase registration of newborns from 13 percent in 2012 to 55 percent currently.

However, the minister directed RITA to raise awareness education campaigns among the members and public in general over importance of acquiring death certificate-a document that is nowadays one of the prerequisites in accessing different services, such as enrolment in high learning institutions and getting higher learning loans.