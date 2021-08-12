Tanzania: Councils Ordered to Resolve Land Disputes

Mpanda — MINISTER for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mashimba Ndaki has issued a five-month ultimatum to all councils in the country to amicably resolve land disputes between farmers and pastoralists.

He cautioned that any council which will fail to implement the directives will delay the construction of cattle dips.

Minister Ndaki equally directed all councils across the country to ensure the construction of livestock dips are completed come January 2022.

He expounded that his office has already disbursed cash to all councils countryside for the construction of dips for livestock, warning that a council that will fail to heed the order will have their funds channeled to other councils.

The minister issued the directives yesterday while addressing rallies at Ilela and Sitalike wards in Mlele and Mpanda districts respectively.

Equally, he urged pastoralists to refrain from abandoning their areas with excuses of lack of pastures for their animals, instead they must start planting grasses for grazing their animals.

" You must be aware that the habits of moving animals from one place to the other looking for greener pastures will soon be a matter of history ...So you must improve your animals' pastures by planting grasses and you should reduce the number of your cattle," added the minister.

The minister, however, warned fishermen to refrain from using fishing gears which had been banned by relevant authorities.

"Fishermen must use fishing gears which have been recommended by the relevant authorities in efforts to make fishing activities more sustainable and productive," emphasized Mr Ndaki Earlier, Katavi Regional Agriculture and Fishery Officer, Mr Zigiel Mhandi told the minister that the region is afflicting with the large number of cattle migrating from the Lake Zone Regions.

"In efforts to address land dispute between pastoralists and farmers, we have allocated 4,000 hectors of land in Mlele district, and 16,000 ha in Mpanda district" he explained.

Sitalike Ward Councilor, Mr Adam Chalamila told the minister that the precinct has no dip for livestock while the area has a population of more than 12,000 animals.

Meanwhile, Mr Ndaki promised that the government will build a livestock dip at the area. He also directed relevant authorities to allow fishing activities on River Sitalike located in Katavi National Park that borders Sitalike Ward because it is the only river in the area.