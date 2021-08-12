Tanzania: Educate Public on TASAF Benefits, Councillors Told

COUNCILLORS have been tasked to educate people on the benefits realised through various projects being implemented with support of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

Equally, beneficiaries of Tasaf cash grants should utilise the money as intended in order to improve their lives by initiating equitable projects like piggery and goat rearing.

Bukoba District Administrative Secretary (DAS), Ms Kadole Kilugala, on behalf of Bukoba District Commissioner, Moses Machali, made the appeal while addressing Councilors under Bukoba District Council during the launch of the Second Phase of Tasaf III.

"The government was keen to improve people's lives through implementation of various people-oriented projects, including TASAF III. Councilors play a big role because they are nearer to the people at the grassroots.

Cash grants being distributed through Tasaf to poor households had enabled the beneficiaries to construct decent houses while others managed to send their children to high school," she said.

Ms Kilugala disclosed that during the Second Phase of Tasaf III being implemented during 2021-2023, at least 1,450,000 households in the Mainland and Zanzibar will be reached in the 184 Councils.

She also directed the councilors to ensure that the exercise of registering poor households is closely monitored to avoid registering people who don't qualify to get the cash grants.

Bukoba District Council Tasaf Co-ordinator, Mr Meza Ally, on the other hand, explained that during the first phase of Tasaf III, at least 63 villages were covered while the remaining 31 villages will be covered under the second phase. Bukoba DC comprises of 94 villages with 29 wards.

Elaborating, he said Tasaf programme was launched on January 6, 2015 while 8,753 poor households with 31,771 beneficiaries were identified and registered to get cash grants