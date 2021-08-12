Tanzania: Traditional Healers Urged to Register Their Medicines

Sumbawanga — THE government has urged members of the Tanzanian Society for Traditional Healers and Midwives in Rukwa region to register their traditional medicines so that they can provide the service to citizens.

It said that the medicines should be registered to the National Council of Traditional and Alternative Medicines and thereafter they will be free to serve the citizens in need of the service.

Traditional Medicine and Alternative Therapy Department Director in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and, Children, Dr Paul Mhame made the remarks during a working meting which brought together members of CHAWATIRU.

The meeting was meant to create awareness to traditional healers and midwives on their role in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

"The government is keen to see traditional medicine and alternative therapy healthcare providers are all registered and their medicines are identified by the Chief Government Chemist so that you can be allowed to serve citizens in need of the service," noted Dr Mahame.

He further explained that there are benefits for registering traditional medicines, such as identifying its potency and safety for human use as well as explore its markets both locally and internationally.

Dr Mhame further noted that the natural remedies and alternative therapies contributed enormously in curbing the first wave of Covid 19 while the world was struggling to discover vaccines.

He further noted that during the first wave of coronavirus, Tanzanians were applying alternative therapy healthcare, including steam inhalation methods to prevent the infectious pandemic.

Dr Mhame went on to explain that currently Tanzania is rolling out Jessen Covid 19 vaccine and that medical experts are out sensitizing the public on the importance of getting the vaccine.

Equally, Dr Mhame urged traditional healers and midwives to refrain from engaging in criminal activities, including murder, rape as well as illegal possession of national trophies.

" It is not true that a traditional healer must possess skin of wild animals, including lions to make him or her famous to the public, what is important is their service, thus they must adhere to the laws and norms governing the dispensing of natural remedies" emphasized Dr Mhame

He encouraged participants from Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga districts to go for vaccination, especially at this moment when the world is fighting the third wave of Covid 19.

On his part, the Rukwa Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Boniface Kasululu noted that the Health Sector in the region is keen to identify all traditional healers and midwives in the area.

Kasululu further explained that the meeting aimed at discussing issues related to their service, especially how they can serve patients without causing spread of Coronavirus.

He further explained that the alternative therapy has been used since the period of our forefathers, adding that the public has great faith on such medication.

CHAWATIRU Rukwa Regional Chairperson, Mr Timothy Brucks praised the sixth phase administration through the Office of Regional Commissioner for holding such a meeting, being the key platform for them to forge serious relationship with medical experts.

He further noted that such gathering has increased awareness on the roles of traditional healthcare providers on curbing the spread of coronavirus.